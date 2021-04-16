Miranda Lambert Says Husband Brendan McLoughlin Loves Getting 'Glam' for the Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are definitely looking forward to this Sunday's ACM Awards. ET spoke to the 37-year-old country superstar alongside fellow singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall ahead of the awards show, and she talked about how her husband has been handling the glam side of her career as well as what we can expect from her performances.

Lambert and McLoughlin, a former New York City police officer, looked incredible together at this year's GRAMMYs in March, and we can expect more of the same at the ACMs.

"He loves it, he's all about it," Lambert tells ET's Rachel Smith about how her husband feels about getting dressed up and hitting the red carpet. "He's all glam, he's already picking out his jacket. He's great at it."

The singer noted that McLoughlin is happy to let her shine.

"He's just chill about it all," she says. "What's fun is that he's not in the music industry anyways, and so he's just happy to be there with me and let me do my thing and then we kinda go home and resume life."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lambert -- who's won the most ACM awards out of any artist in history and is up for four more this year -- is taking the stage twice on Sunday. She'll be kicking off the awards show with Elle King, singing their song, "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," then singing with Ingram and Randall. The trio will be singing "In His Arms" from their Marfa Tapes album.

"I get to be Barbie Elvis with Elle and I get to be my normal self with them," she jokes about her wardrobe for her two performances.

As for King currently being pregnant, she cracks, "Yeah well, I just have to drink for two. So, even more fun for me!"

When it comes to Lambert's performance with Ingram and Randall, the performance will be pretty stripped-down. The singer noted that it's "just us and our guitars," and explained how it all came about.

"Well, we've been writing songs together for six years ... and we just decided we wanted to put 'em out cause sometimes songs get like lost in the abyss of demos or whatever, and it happened organically," she shares. "We didn't think we'd actually be playing on the ACMs but, yeah ... excited about that."

The ACMs are airing live this year from three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Lambert talked about how special the ceremony is this year.

"Well, I'm number one, glad they're having stuff, we're glad to be back at work... but this project in particular is really, I think ... it's a country music awards show and we get to sit up there in our cowboy hats and play country music so I think that's good to have part of that in the show," she says. "Especially playing at the Ryman."

The ACMs will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on Sunday, April 18, as well as live and on demand on Paramount+.