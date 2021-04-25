Misha Collins Explains How He Scored a 2021 Oscars Invite

The 2021 Oscars were a star-studded event -- and it included one extra special attendee that viewers weren't expecting.

The annual celebration took place at Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and included a number of Hollywood's biggest names and behind-the-scenes figures. Misha Collins, however, had viewers wondering why he was there.

The Supernatural actor was trending on Twitter as people questioned his appearance, as he wasn't nominated or involved in an Oscar-nominated project. Collins later took to Instagram to share why he was in attendance, and his response couldn't have been sweeter.

"I am at the #Oscars tonight with my BFF since I was 12. He has won two Oscars tonight so far for his film, #SoundOfMetal. So proud of you, @dariusmarder," Collins wrote alongside a photo of him hugging his bestie Darius Marder.

In another selfie with Marder he added, "My BFF since I was 12 years old, @dariusmarder, is nominated for #Oscars in 6 categories tonight and I couldn't be more proud (or jealous). So happy for him and for this incredible, inclusive film about the Deaf community, addiction, and the human condition. So full of love and pride tonight…"

After Sound of Music won its first Oscar, he took a photo with the film's winners as they proudly held their trophy.

"The first of #SoundOfMetal’s #oscars! (They won’t let me touch it until I wash my hands, but I was allowed to point at it.)," he joked.

Meanwhile, Collins' fans couldn't get enough of his quick appearance on the screen.

"MISHA COLLINS YOU'RE SO PERFECT," one fan wrote.

"Misha Collins supporting his bestie at the #Oscars tonight," another added.

Misha Collins supporting his bestie at the #Oscars tonight pic.twitter.com/yjHOUr2yY7 — Kenzie (i love you 3000) (@burningbookshop) April 26, 2021

See more reactions below:

MISHA COLLINS IS AT THE OSCARS?????? pic.twitter.com/Rtz0EbBWOw — Sarah Laudenbach (@SarahLaudenbach) April 26, 2021

When everyone spotted Misha Collins and Darius at the table 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bahD7ryBF5 — Alexis (@_Alexis__Alexis) April 26, 2021

MISHA COLLINS IS DARIUS MARDER'S PLUS ONE WE ARE WINNINGGGG #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3zCzVdL31R — NATH 💙💚 (@nathwinchester7) April 26, 2021

misha collins did nothing but show up to the #Oscars in a nice suit and look pretty and he’s already trending HIS POWER pic.twitter.com/5SI6hFIH3y — Zee. | in ramadan mode (@forbestiel) April 26, 2021

Misha collins taking pictures, tweeting, retweeting, looking at articles during the oscars. He doesn’t give a damn about the speeches he’s just there for his friend, king shit. — Gigi〰️Misha Darius breakdown (@DeanCasPingPong) April 26, 2021

i’m not even just saying this- this is the best attendance at the oscars i’ve ever seen: steven yeun, daniel kaluuya, zendaya, margot robbie, lakeith stanfield, riz ahmed, angela bassett, darius marder and misha collins????? IN THE SAME ROOM???? WTF — kenny ♡ (@bvckystjames) April 26, 2021

Misha Collins at the Oscars (2021, dir. Darius Marder) pic.twitter.com/uaGSpxobmP — kenny ♡ (@bvckystjames) April 26, 2021

update #2:



misha collins showing up to the #oscars like: https://t.co/a9B5egohch pic.twitter.com/ThYMN7jJ3i — Queen Shay💙💚 Heller Friend and TRHFP CEO (@FaceMcnerd) April 26, 2021

The Oscars is exactly where Misha Collins should be. 😏 Don't know why everyone thinks it's random that he's there. — Jamie McLochlin💚💙 (@JamieMcLochlin) April 26, 2021

