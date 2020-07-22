Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Sitewide Plus an Extra 20% Off with Code

Shop the Missguided sale for 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off summer styles with promo code SUN20 through July 31. Additionally, Missguided is offering ET readers an extra 10% off the whole site with promo code XTRA10. You'll get the discounts on super cute women's dresses, faux leather and more wardrobe favorites.

The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, also offers an extra 15% off student discount on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save with these Missguided deals.

Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a belted swimsuit, a denim mini dress and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided sale.