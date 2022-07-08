Missy Peregrym Welcomes Baby No. 2, Reveals Her 'FBI' Return Date

Missy Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley are a family of four!

On Friday, the FBI star shared a sweet Instagram post announcing that she gave birth to their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, in the early morning hours of Monday, June 6.

"I had the most profound experience - after a hospital birth with Otis, I chose to partner with Jo @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to have a water birth at home," the 40-year-old actress revealed. "It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter."

"I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle 😂)," Peregrym continued, before praising her life partner. "I can’t say enough about how much Tom stepped up to allow me to rest and do what I needed to be present. In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I’m incredibly blessed that he’s my partner."

"On my left, holding my hand throughout the birth was @priscillafaia, my best. She turned down work to be with us, choosing to share in the transformation of our family, which she is a part of. I feel loved. I want this for every mother, that they would be surrounded with strength," she wrote.

Peregrym took an early leave from the most recent season of FBI, where she stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, to prepare for Mela's arrival. She shared on Friday that she'll be returning to set in just a few months.

"@fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September," Peregrym confirmed. "I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!)."

"I understand this is a luxury, " Peregrym acknowledged, "and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community."

Peregrym revealed she was expecting her second child in an Instagram video back in February.

Peregrym and Oakley tied the knot in Los Angeles in December 2018. The couple welcomed their son in March 2020.

