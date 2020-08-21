Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced to 5 Months in Prison for Involvement in College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli has been sentenced for his role in the college admissions scandal.

On Friday, the 57-year-old fashion designer and husband of Lori Loughlin was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service. He appeared via video conference with his attorney Sean Berkowitz, wearing a black suit, a light pink collared shirt and a blue-and-red striped tie.

Giannulli addressed the court. He said he deeply regrets the harm that his actions have caused his daughters, his wife and others. He said he takes full responsibility and is ready to accept the consequences.

At the sentencing, Berkowitz said he negotiated the plea deal in good faith and that Giannulli was humbled and would accept the sentence imposed. He also talked about his client's background -- his dad being a landscaper while his mom was a homemaker -- and said he's given back to charity and is close to his children.

He "worked hard to be a good role model and establish confidence in his children which is evident by their accomplishments," Berkowitz said.

Berkowitz also said that Giannulli's daughters did well in school and they did get into other colleges legitimately, but Giannulli knows these mistakes were criminal and wrong, and he regrets bringing his wife into the scheme. His lawyer said that Giannulli and his family have become the face of this "crisis" and alluded to how that has been unfair to them.

Ahead of his sentencing, federal prosecutors asked for the judge to sentence Giannulli to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to these terms in his plea deal when he officially pleaded guilty in May. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli and Loughlin paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 21-year-old Isabella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

Court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday allege that, in January 2018, the couple and Olivia discussed "how to avoid the possibility that a high school counselor would disrupt their scheme." Prosecutors also allege that when Olivia was "flagged" as a "recruit for the crew team," her high school counselor told a USC admissions official that he had "no knowledge of [her] involvement in crew and based on what I knew of her video blogging schedule [I] highly doubted she was involved in crew."

In response, prosecutors claim that Giannulli confronted the counselor and, according to notes of the meeting, "aggressively asked what [the counselor] was telling USC about his daughters and why [the counselor] was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities."

Prosecutors further allege that Giannulli "bluntly stated that [Olivia] was a coxswain," which refers to the person who sits in the stern of the ship while rowing crew.

Meanwhile, a source told ET in May that 56-year-old Loughlin was scared for her husband after they agreed to both plead guilty.

"Just thinking about the reality of the situation is frightening for her," the source said. "She is also terrified for her husband who will serve longer than she will."

"She truly believes she was looking out for her children's best interest and giving back to the school," the source added. "Pleading guilty was never part of the plan. Lori sees herself as a good person, so coming to terms with the huge mistakes she's made and the fact that she will do time, is crushing for her."

Watch the video below for more: