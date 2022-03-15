'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with superheroes living in New Jersey, Khan is simply trying to navigate growing up, pressures of high school and family life. As the trailer shows, Khan is still coming into her own when she suddenly starts getting super powers -- and upends everything she knows.

In addition to Vellani, Ms. Marvel also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with Bisha K. Ali being the head writer. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Ali are the executive producers, while co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson.

Ms. Marvel, which debuts June 8, marks Marvel’s second original series of 2022 following Moon Knight, which runs March 30 to May 4.