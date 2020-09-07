MSNBC’s Joy Reid Becomes First Black Woman to Host Nightly Evening News Show

Joy Reid is making history. The host and political commentator is the new host of MSNBC's nightly evening show, The ReidOut, making her the first Black woman to anchor a primetime news show on the network. Reid's show, which replaces Chris Matthews' Hardball time slot, will premiere July 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

"It’s impossible to reply to all the kind tweets and well wishes today, but needless to say THANK YOU," Reid, 51, tweeted following the announcement. "I’m so thankful and excited about this new chapter in building #TheReidOut starting July 20 & misty about leaving my #amjoy home. Rocking my idol Gwen Ifill in my avi in honor 🙅🏿‍♀️."

Reid joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor and has been a weekend anchor for her AM Joy show since 2016. The journalist also served as a regular fill-in host for All In With Chris Hayes, The Rachel Maddow Show and The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, as well as hosted the weekday show The Reid Report.

The ReidOut, meanwhile, "will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway," per the show's description.

Reid's friends and colleagues couldn't help but congratulate her on the promotion. Rachel Maddow tweeted that she couldn't be more excited.

I couldn’t be more excited for this!!! https://t.co/P5WDz1gfD1 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 9, 2020

You go, gurl! Congratulations, @JoyAnnReid, on making history. Can't wait for the July 20 debut of "The ReidOut"! pic.twitter.com/lfhijyODKY — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 9, 2020

Congratulations to my dear friend and colleague ⁦@JoyAnnReid⁩, who will be the new host of ⁦@MSNBC⁩ 7pm weeknights https://t.co/kYI1opCfqX — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) July 9, 2020