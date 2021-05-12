MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to Watch, Date and Time, Nominees and More

It's almost time for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Leslie Jones is hosting as MTV honors the fan-voted buzziest shows, movies and performances of the past year.

Fans had until April 30 to vote in 25 gender-neutral categories, including Best Kiss, Best Show and Breakthrough performance, and the results will be revealed during a two-night event on May 16 and 17. The main show -- hosted by Jones -- takes place on Sunday, May 16, while comedian Nikki Glaser will host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted the following night, celebrating the best in reality television, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, 90 Day Fiancé, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Selling Sunset and more.

Here are all the details on how to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards, who is nominated, date and time, and more.

When are the MTV Movie & TV Awards: The show will air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Winners of the scripted categories will be announced then, while the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch and stream: You can watch the show on MTV, which also streams live on Paramount+, which you can sign up for starting at $5.99 per month.

Here is the complete list of MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.