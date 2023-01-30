'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer: Watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Another Caper

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for another caper as the two reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. This time, however, they're detectives struggling to get their own private eye agency off the ground.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for the sequel, giving audiences an extended look at what's to come from the new movie, also starring Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo with Dany Boon and Adeel Akhtar.

According to the streaming platform, Murder Mystery 2 will see the couple played by Aniston and Sandler get "invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin -- making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect."

The resulting mystery will send Nick and Audrey Spitz on "a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris."

While the trailer teases what's in store for the star-studded sequel, Aniston shared a behind-the-scenes look at the film last year. The actress posted a photo to Instagram of her and "buddy" Sandler on the beach in Hawaii as the two got back to work on their third film together.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres March 31 on Netflix.