Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Community
Sports
Entertainment
Extras
Health
Nation World
Money
Politics
Features
Shows
Coronavirus
Latest News Stories
'A bitter pill to swallow' | As state calls on traveling nurses to fill void, some bothered by wage disparities
State nursing help praised, but contract raises a few eyebrows
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
WEATHER: Cold, clear night ahead
Evening weather forecast 6 p.m., Jan. 20, 2022
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Minneapolis, MN »
-5°
Minneapolis, MN »
Weather
Closings
Antenna Rescan
Closings & Delays
Links
Land of 10,000 Stories
KARE 11 Investigates
Breaking the News
Vax Facts
Sunrise
VERIFY
Grow with KARE
Weatherminds
Money
Behind the Business
Healthfair 11
Recipes
Record of Wrong
Communities that KARE
Sandwich Generation
Contests
TV Listings
Meet the KARE 11 team
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Entertainment Tonight
MWH Ecommerce button
MWH Ecommerce button
This is a
BUY BUTTON
KARE would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow