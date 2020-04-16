'My So-Called Life' Cast Reunites via Video Chat After 26 Years -- But There's One Exception

The cast of My So-Called Life is together again! Actor Wilson Cruz took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a screenshot from a recent Zoom call with his castmates from the show, which ran for one season from 1994 to 1995.

Most of the major actors were present for the video chat, including leading lady Claire Danes, who played Angela Chase, an angsty teenager on the series. Danes' onscreen parents, Bess Armstrong and Tom Irwin, were also included, as was Devon Odessa, the actress who played her character's former best friend, Sharon Cherski.

Sharon's onscreen mom, Mary Kay Place, also made an appearance, as did Devon Gummersall, who played Brian Krakow, and A.J. Langer, who played Rayanne Graff. Creator Winnie Holzman and her husband, Paul Dooley, who played Danes' grandfather, also joined the video call.

One cast member was noticeably absent from the virtual reunion. Not present was Jared Leto, who played Danes' crush, Jordan Catalano, on the teen drama.

"So...This happened the other night. Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion," Cruz wrote alongside the pic. "We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later."

"It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together," added Cruz, who played gay high school student Rickie Vasquez on the show.

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Danes back in 2018, the actress said the beloved show was "maybe just a little too ahead of its time," before revealing if she'd be open to doing a reboot of the series.

"Oh, I don't know. I'm still very dear friends with Winnie Holzman, the creator, and actually many people involved with the show, but I don't know," she said. "Probably not, but I’m so grateful that it's had this afterlife that it's had."