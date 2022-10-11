'Mythic Quest' Adds Joe Manganiello to Season 3 of Workplace Comedy: Watch the Trailer

Mythic Quest is back with season 3 as the workplace comedy co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney continues to follow the unexpected antics of the employees at a video game developer. Joining the series is guest star Joe Manganiello, who can be seen in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ series.

Picking up after the events of season 2, which saw Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) resigning from Mythic Quest, the new episodes follow the duo as they start a new rivalry with their old company after forming GrimPop Studios.

Back at the old stomping grounds, David (David Hornsby) settles into his new role as boss while Jo (Jessie Ennis) and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin), who was recently promoted, figure out their roles at the company, which also has to deal with the return of Brad (Danny Pudi), who is fresh out of prison for insider trading.

In addition to Manganiello, who appears as himself, season 3 also features guest stars Lindsey Kraft and Casey Sander.

Ahead of season 2, McElhenney spoke to ET about working on the series, which is a notable departure from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX’s long-running comedy which has been renewed through season 18. “It's incredibly liberating because it's just a completely new set of stories that you can tell,” he said.

“The limitations that we have with Sunny is that there’s only so many stories that you can tell with this group of people. And we’ve done a lot of them. So, it’s a challenge for us to continually come up with new stories for them,” McElhenney continued. “Whereas with Mythic Quest, when you have a whole fresh set of characters and a whole brand-new situation, it becomes so much easier to invent new situations to put them in.”

And based on the trailer, it looks like there are plenty of antics to come on Mythic Quest, which has already been renewed through season 4.

Mythic Quest season 3 premieres Nov. 11 on Apple TV+ with two episodes, and with new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays.