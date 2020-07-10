Nancy Grace Weighs In on Colton Underwood and Britney Spears' Legal Cases (Exclusive)

Nancy Grace is weighing in on some of Hollywood's biggest legal cases. The former prosecutor always has an opinion -- and she shared it while speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner about cases like Cassie Randolph's temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood and Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Randolph was first granted a temporary domestic violence prevention restraining order against Underwood last month, and she recently filed a police report in connection to Underwood allegedly placing a tracker on her car. ET confirmed that during a hearing on Tuesday, Underwood's attorney requested that the temporary restraining order be extended until the next hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 6. The judge granted that request.

Lawyers for both Randolph and Underwood said that the former couple is trying to work out their problems amicably, but Grace told ET there's a possibility things don't turn out that way. "If all these allegations are true, it could rise to a stalking charge in criminal court, which in many jurisdictions goes from a one to 10-year sentence," Grace said. "And if he violates the temporary restraining order, that's a misdemeanor. He [would be] looking at 12 months to a $1,000 fine."

Grace also weighed in on Spears' conservatorship case. The pop star has another hearing on Wednesday, but Grace said she wouldn't expect any big changes.

"Right now, honestly I would say no. I would say no because it has been within the past two years that she has been back in a facility to my understanding, very briefly," she said, referring to Spears' time in a facility for self-care in April 2019.

"Just recently her little sister Jamie Lynn has come out -- Jamie Lynn and the rest of the family is OK with there being a conservator and if a judge believes it and her sister believes that it's best for Britney Spears, then I tend to believe it too," she shared.

Grace's no holds barred attitude is what fans can expect when she returns for season 2 of Injustice of Nancy Grace.

"My story as a crime fighter started when I became a victim of violent crime," she said, recalling how her fiance was murdered shortly before her wedding, when she was 19. "When these violent crimes occur, you have no idea how it's going to affect the rest of your life."

"We take on cases from all over the country where justice has been delayed or denied, and I've got to be honest, there's never a lack of business," she told ET. "We have thousands of cases, literally thousands of cases that we sift through and try to work on, try to help and get an outcome."

Season 2 of Injustice With Nancy Grace premieres Thursday, Oct. 8 on Oxygen.