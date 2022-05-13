Naomi Judd Gets Televised Tribute Celebration: Ashley and Wynonna Judd to Make Special Appearance

As the world mourns the loss of country music giant Naomi Judd, CMT has set a live, televised event, Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, to honor the late singer.

The tribute to Judd’s career and legacy will feature never-before-seen performances and musical collaborations, with special guests, appearances and messages from some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Judd's two daughters -- Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd.

Performers include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris & Allison Russell, Little Big Town and The Gaithers. Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America as well as a close family friend of Judd’s, will host the special.

Naomi’s closest friends, including Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey Salma Hayek, Martina McBride and others will all make special appearances.

Naomi Judd is remembered as one half of the famed mom-and-daughter duo, The Judds, alongside her daughter, Wynonna. She died by suicide at the end of April, just a day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

At the time of her death, Judd’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, released a statement, saying, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. ... We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

The news of Judd’s death was especially tragic as the duo was set to tour once more, which would have marked their first arena stint in over a decade.

Formed in the early '80s, The Judds released six studio albums, over 20 hit singles and won five GRAMMYs. The prolific duo was most known for hit songs like Love Can Build a Bridge, Girls Night Out, Young Love and Let Me Tell You About Love.

CMT and Sandbox Live's Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration will be a commercial-free event and is set to premiere Sunday, May 15, live from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.