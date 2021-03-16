Naomi Judd Reflects on Her First 'Life-Changing' GRAMMYs Win and New Lifetime Movie (Exclusive)

With the GRAMMY Awards just behind us, Naomi Judd is looking back at her own wins and long history with the show. Speaking with ET, the country songstress reflected on the first time she won a trophy of her own.

The Judds, Naomi's iconic country duo with daughter Wynonna Judd, took home their first GRAMMY in 1984 for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group for their song "Mama He's Crazy," and Naomi said they were not expecting the honor.

"Wynonna and I both said the same thing, that it felt like we were in a car crash 'cause it happened so fast it was life-changing," Naomi, 75, recalled to ET's Rachel Smith with a laugh. "I got up out of my seat like, 'Uh, oh, they made a mistake.'"

The Judds took home the GRAMMY award in the same category in 1985 for "Why Not Me," then again in 1986 for "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)." In 1988, they earned their fourth win for "Give A Little Love," and in 1991, "Love Can Build a Bridge" earned them GRAMMYs for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group and Best Country Song.

Today, the country songstress is gearing up for the debut of her first acting role in seven years in the Lifetime movie Ruby -- the first in a four-movie event based on the works of V.C. Andrews.

"I get to play a shaman, so this is new territory for me, the superstition, the voodoo" said Naomi, who stars in the series, set largely in the Louisiana bayou. "I had to learn about it, and it was a blast."

The songstress said she really loves TV, and is very picky about what she spends her time enjoying. Although she admitted there's one show in particular she really likes and would love to guest star in.

"Chicago PD!" Naomi declared excitedly. "You heard it hear first! Pick me!"

Meanwhile, Naomi is also feeling a great deal of relief as her daughter, Ashley Judd, has been slowly but surely recovering after a life-threatening injury she suffered in the Congo region of Africa in February.

Ashely was rushed to a hospital following a harrowing 55-hour rescue after shattered her leg during an excursion she took while researching the Bonobos, a unique species of ape which is indigenous to the area.

"We were scared to death," Naomi said of the shocking accident. "Ashley is a total survivor she's gonna be great... but it's a long healing process."

The 52-year-old actress is now recuperating at her home in Nashville, near her mom and older sister, and Naomi said they "take turns" helping her out day to day.

"Wynonna went over, which always made me cry, and gave her a hair shampoo," Naomi said. "She has this beautiful long hair but it literally had twigs and stuff from the jungle floor, she laid on the jungle floor for five hours until someone could go get help."

Naomi added that she's "so impressed" by how Ashely has been healing and getting better, and how Wynonna has stepped up to help as much as she can.

"They're my role models," she shared, adding with a laugh, "Don't tell 'em I said that!"

Naomi's upcoming movie Ruby -- the first of four V.C. Andrews films -- debuts March 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.