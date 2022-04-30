Naomi Judd's Cause of Death: Autopsy Report Confirms Suicide Note, Gunshot Wound

Naomi Judd's autopsy report officially confirmed her cause of death -- she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Williamson County, Tennessee, Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy report also concluded that the late country music singer suffered from anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, among other conditions. What's more, the 13-page autopsy report, obtained by ET, notes that Naomi left "a note with suicidal connotations" that was found near the body along with the weapon.

The report also states that she was on various medications for depression, based on a toxicology report. The manner of death is listed as "suicide" and the cause of death is listed as "gunshot wound to the head."

According to the report's summary, "The decedent was a 76 year old white female who was discovered unresponsive by family in the residence at approximately 10:57 hours on 4/30/2022. 911 was contacted. Emergency Medical Services responded to the residence and transported the decedent’s body to Williamson Medical Center. Shortly after arrival to the Emergency Department, death was pronounced by Dr. Tanner Boyd at 12:35 hours on 4/30/2022."

An autopsy was performed the next day, the day Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd -- the performing duo The Judds -- were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Friday, the family said, "We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well as its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate."

Hours after news of Naomi's death, her daughter, Ashley Judd, revealed, "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness." Ashley would later appear in a pre-taped interview on Good Morning America and reveal Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ashley also said she's the one who discovered her body at her home.

"I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her," she said. "I have both grief and trauma from discovering her."

Months after her death, the family filed a petition requesting that the judge seal police reports and recordings made during the course of its investigation into the singer's death. The family argued that, should the police reports and recordings be made available to the public, it would bring "significant trauma and irreparable harm" to the family.

Some of the other reasons as to why the family doesn't want the records released includes that disclosing the report would reveal medical records and conversations family members had with police during the probe.

In a statement submitted with the petition, Naomi's widow, Larry Strickland, said he didn't know that his interviews with police were being recorded, and that he shared personal and private information to assist police.

As part of the petition, Ashley provided a statement, in which she said she was in "clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress" during her conversations with police. She added that she does not want video, audio and photos to permanently stay in the public domain, and that it would haunt their family for generations.

Also in the petition -- filed on behalf of Strickland, Ashley and Wynonna Judd -- are details that Ashley found Naomi alive after she shot herself. The filing shows Ashley stayed by her mother's side for a half hour before help arrived.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).