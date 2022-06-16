Naomi Watts and Ex Liev Schreiber Celebrate Daughter Kai's Graduation Together With Their Partners

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber and their modern family headed to graduation. The exes, who welcomed two children together during their relationship before splitting in 2016, reunited at daughter Kai's graduation.

As evidenced in photos shared on social media, the two stars weren't the only proud family members present to celebrate the special occasion. Their 14-year-old son, Sasha, was also on hand, as were their new significant others. While Schreiber has been dating Taylor Neisen, Watts is currently in a relationship with her former Gypsy co-star, Billy Crudup.

The two couples documented the day by smiling for a group photo with the 13-year-old graduate.

As Watts aptly captioned the shot on Instagram, "Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation."

Graduation season has brought a handful of former celebrity couples back together and in front of a camera again, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who proudly supported their daughter, Apple, at her high school graduation, and Kate Hudson and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, who posed with their son, Ryder, at his high school graduation.

Most recently, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were both on hand as their son, Deacon, had his own unique version of a high school graduation ceremony in a backyard. "Homeschool graduation feat. @matt_sinn & @benmassing," Phillippe quipped in part of an Instagram post. "(i played principal)."