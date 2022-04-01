Naomi Watts to Star in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's 'Feud' Anthology Series

After five years, Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, Feud, is reportedly returning to FX with an all-new installment starring Naomi Watts, ET has confirmed. The second season, which follows 2017’s Bette and Joan, will be called Capote’s Women and focus on the falling out between author Truman Capote and several of his female friends.

The eight-part season will be adapted from Laurence Leamer’s Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by showrunner Joan Robin Baitz and directed by Gus Van Sant.

Watts, who most recently portrayed Gretchen Carlson in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, will star as Babe Paley, a New York City socialite who kept a circle of high-society friends that included Slim Keith. The two friends along with Gloria Guinness, Marella Agnelli, and C.Z. Guest became known as Capote’s “swans” – that is until he betrayed their trust with the 1975 Esquire article, “La Côte Basque 1965,” which was an excerpt from Answered Prayers, his anticipated follow-up to In Cold Blood.

Gloria Guinness, Truman Capote, and Barbara "Babe" Paley Getty Images

Feud also marks Watts’ second project with Murphy following The Watcher on Netflix. The upcoming miniseries based on a 2018 New York Magazine article tells the real-life story of a couple harassed through letters by a stalker shortly after moving into their dream home.

The first installment of Murphy’s anthology series, meanwhile, starred Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis as the season recounted the notorious filming of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?.

The news of Feud season 2 was first reported by Deadline.