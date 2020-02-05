Natalia Bryant Shares Tribute to Late Sister Gianna on Her 14th Birthday

Natalia Bryant is celebrating her late sister, Gianna Bryant.

On Friday, what would have been Gigi's 14th birthday, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant paid tribute to her little sister with a sweet message on Instagram. Gigi tragically died in January alongside Kobe and seven other victims in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

"Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! ❤️ I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy.I LOVE YOU. 👼," Natalia wrote alongside a pic of herself hugging Gigi. The 17-year-old also took to her Instagram Stories to repost her mom, Vanessa Bryant, and other friends' birthday posts dedicated to her sister.

Earlier in the day, Vanessa also remembered her daughter, writing touching messages to her on her Instagram page. She also snapped a pic of herself wearing a red bracelet with Gigi's name on it.

"Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life," Vanessa explained. "To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness."

"❤️Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay ❤️Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita," she continued, adding that they "are in the process of making this bracelet available for proceeds to benefit our Mamba and Mambacita foundation. I will update you with a post when we have them available for purchase."

Many celebs, including Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Khloe and Kim Kardashian also posted photos of themselves wearing the red bracelets.

See more of Gianna and Vanessa's sweetest moments in the video below.