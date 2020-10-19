Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Pic of Son Josey's New Buzz Cut

Ryan Dorsey is showing his son Josey's adorable new look. On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share photos of his 5-year-old son's shaved 'do.

In one photo, Josey -- rocking a Carolina Panthers tee and Nike shorts -- wears a Batman face mask and sunglasses, and in another photo, he smiles big for the camera.

"Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter," he captioned the pics. "Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. 🌟 Happy Sunday.😎 #keeppounding

Josey -- whom Dorsey shared with the late Naya Rivera -- previously had much longer wavy locks.

Rivera was pronounced dead on July 13 after she went missing in Lake Piru in California for several days. The actress and her son had decided to have a day out on the water, but he was later found alone in the boat they had rented without his mom, who was later found dead. She was 33.

Last month, Dorsey took to Instagram to talk about how he and Josey have been doing since the death of Rivera, whom he divorced in 2018. He also addressed the recent headlines about Rivera's sister, Nickayla, moving in with him and Josey, sharing that Josey asked if she could live with them.

"Then he asked me if TiTi can live with us. 'I want TiTi to live with us, forever.' Because she's now the closest thing that he has to a mom," he explained. "Because you're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. You deal with it every hour of every day for 80-plus days now."

Meanwhile, a source also told ET last month that Dorsey, Nickayla and Josey have been a “great team” and that rather than going back and forth between each other’s homes, moving into a rental together was the best decision for Josey’s well-being.

"They simply share the same goal -- to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya," the source said of the living arrangement. "They've also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey."

"All things considered, everyone is doing really well,” the source continued. "Josey is a very happy, sweet and playful boy. And, Ryan and Nickayla have also found many moments of joy and lightness in this tough time. Some days are harder than others, but overall, everyone is doing well!"

Watch the video below for more.