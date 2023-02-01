NBC's 'The Blacklist' to End With Season 10: Get Your First Look at the Final Episodes

After previously being renewed in 2022, season 10 of The Blacklist will be the drama's last on NBC. The network revealed the news as it announced the February 2023 premiere for its upcoming episodes.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said in a statement. "It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week."

He added, "We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

The Blacklist will return on Feb. 26, with the series finale airing on March 19.

During its final season, the series will see Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronting unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge -- testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

In addition to Spader, the upcoming episodes will also star Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix.

Watch a teaser for what's to come as The Blacklist comes to an end:

The Blacklist season 10 premieres Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.