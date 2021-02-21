Ne-Yo Expecting Baby No. 5

Ne-Yo's family is expanding! The "Let Me Love You" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he's expecting his fifth child, third with wife Crystal.

Ne-Yo shared the news alongside a sultry video of himself caressing Crystal's baby bump. The couple shares two sons -- 4-year-old Shaffer and 2-year-old Roman -- while Ne-Yo is also dad to 10-year-old daughter Madilyn and 9-year-old son Mason, who he shares with ex Monyetta Shaw.

"Overjoyed to announce...the family is expanding...👶🏽!" he wrote. "#Number5❤️#5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings🙏🏾@itscrystalsmith 🥰🥰🥰You ready baby? Let’s go!"

Ne-Yo revealed last February that he and Crystal decided to divorce, but they reconciled soon after.

In a 2018 interview with ET, Ne-Yo opened up about his growing family, and said he was hoping to have a baby girl to keep Madilyn company. His and Crystal's then-baby on the way, Roman, ended up being a boy.

"Every single time is like the first time. It's definitely a labor of love, I'll say that," he gushed.

"[My son] Mason at least has my sister's son. They partner up and play all the time. And [my daughter] Maddie is kind of by herself, and I wanted to give her a little sister just to have some camaraderie," he explained. "She was actually broken up about it not being a girl. She wanted a sister, but I broke it down for her. Like, 'Now you got three little henchmen, and they gotta do what you told them to.'"

