NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute to Late Husband Gregg Leakes With Video of Them Dancing Together

NeNe Leakes is mourning the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes. On Thursday, NeNe shared a sweet video of the two dancing together on Instagram after he died at his home on Wednesday.

Gregg died following a battle with colon cancer. He was 66 years old. Publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said that Gregg died peacefully in his home surrounded by NeNe, his children and very close loved ones. In the heartbreaking video NeNe shared on Instagram, she and Gregg dance closely to Johnny Gill's "It Would Be You."

"❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔," she captioned the video.

NeNe and Gregg were first married in 1997 but she filed for divorce from him in 2010. However, they reunited and remarried in 2013. He is survived by his six children -- Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, Katrina as well as his and NeNe's son, Brentt. He was also a stepdad to NeNe's son, Bryson, whom she had from a previous relationship.

Gregg was remembered fondly by fellow Real Housewives stars as well as Andy Cohen.

"I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man," Cohen tweeted on Wednesday. "I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."

NeNe's former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, also shared a few throwbacks on Instagram of her and her husband, Kroy, spending time with Gregg over the years, writing, "Always the voice of reason. Sending you all my love @neneleakes and your family."