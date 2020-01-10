NeNe Leakes Sends Message to Former Friend Wendy Williams Following 'RHOA' Drama (Exclusive)

NeNe Leakes isn't holding back her thoughts on Wendy Williams. ET spoke with the 52-year-old reality star on Thursday, and she said she definitely isn't close to repairing her friendship with Williams any time soon after the 56-year-old talk show host publicly criticized her both on her show, The Wendy Willams Show, and on a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During Williams' chat with Real Houswives executive producer Andy Cohen, Williams mused that Leakes wasn't done with RHOA after she announced her exit last month. Williams said Leakes liked "dramatic attention" and that she needed the reality show for money.

Leakes told ET's Kevin Frazier that Williams talks about her "every week."

"I mean, I don't know why that wouldn't upset anyone else," she says. "I guess maybe I'm different. But she talks about me every week on her show, or every month on her show, and then she went away and went on hiatus while we were in this pandemic. She came back and since I announced my exit, she's talked about me on three different occasions. I mean, and she's only been back I think a week, maybe two weeks."

Leakes said she no longer considers Williams a friend because of her actions.

"I don't know why she or anyone else thinks that it is OK to go on to your national television show and bash a person over and over and over again," she says. "Now, maybe I'm a hot topic, but every single week, or every month, you need to be very negative towards me. That does not feel good over here. I am human. And I deserve more and better than that. It's not right to do that to somebody every single week. You wouldn't want that done to you. It feels like I am being devalued by two people [Cohen and Williams] who seem to be intimidated and that's not right."

Later, Leakes addressed Williams' friend, Growing Up Hip Hop: New York star Madina Milana, recently accusing her on Instagram of cheating on her husband, Gregg, with 35-year-old rapper French Montana. Leakes, who already hilariously shut down the rumors on her Instagram on Wednesday, again told ET it was completely untrue.

"First of all, let me be clear, I'm a grown woman, I'm not a kid, my husband and my family are very important," she says. "Those accusations I don't take lightly, OK? French Montana has never, in all of my years of knowing him, has never done anything to me other than saying hello. I mean, he has never disrespected me."

"We are not even close to being each other's type," she adds. "He's only been a fun person, I've only been in his company very few, few times and I think he's a great looking guy, I think he's a great guy for someone -- he is not a guy for me -- and I got a lot of respect for French. He and I don't have that kind of relationship, OK? We would never have that relationship."

Meanwhile, on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Williams called Leakes "a friend," but said that RHOA is simply too lucrative of a deal for Leakes to actually walk away from.

"I don't know what NeNe is going to be doing for money," she said. "I'm not trying to count coins, but, you know, the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff."

Williams also said she just can't see another reality show working out for Leakes, whether it's something involving her husband or their children.

"What are they going to do? Is it going to be, like, Gregg and NeNe? Are they going to give them another reality show? That's boring," Williams said. "How about NeNe being a grandmother? That's boring. NeNe and her own kids? That's boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That's boring."

Leakes later hit back in a YouTube video, and declared they were no longer friends.

"Wendy, for you: Spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet, OK?" she said. "As opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing."

For more on Leakes' RHOA exit, watch the video below.