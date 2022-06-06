Netflix Drops 'The Sandman' Teaser and Reveals August Release Date

The Sandman is out of his cage and he's got things to take care of. Netflix dropped a new teaser for its highly anticipated adaptation of the critically acclaimed fantasy comic book series, along with unveiling the release date: Aug. 5.

The news was revealed during the Netflix Geeked Week panel featuring the show's cast and producers and moderated by Felicia Day. The new teaser gives fans a more in-depth look at the Tom Sturridge-led project based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman.

In the video, Morpheus (Sturridge), known as Dream and the Sandman, breaks free from his imprisonment to return to his realm. The king and personification of dreams and all that is not reality was trapped by a group of sorcerers, and when he escapes captivity, learns that his home has fallen to disarray in his absence.

To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities -- both cosmic and human -- along the way.

"The dreams and nightmares no longer seem to recognize their master," Sturridge narrates in the trailer. "I will remind them."

The teaser also gives fans their first look at various cast members who portray characters from the original comics, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Dream's sister, Death, Jenna Coleman as occult detective Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie as ruler of hell Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Dreaming librarian Lucienne, and Boyd Holbrook as the living nightmare, The Corinthian, one of the main villains of the original comic book series.

Other confirmed cast members from the series include Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James-Young and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream’s raven, Matthew.

During the panel, it was announced that Star Wars vet Mark Hamill will voice the beloved character Merv Pumpkinhead.

Watch the teaser below.

Netflix's The Sandman will premiere on Aug. 5.