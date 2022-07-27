'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Trailer Is Here! Devi and Paxton Are Officially On

"Daxton" is officially on! Never Have I Ever debuted the official season 3 trailer on Wednesday, and Devi is officially off the market!

In season 3 of the Netflix comedy, which drops Aug. 12, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) steps into unfamiliar territory as she and Paxton (Darren Barnet) make their relationship official. Their decision to test the waters romantically -- and out in the open -- spurs a lot of stunned and jealous reactions from their peers.

The trailer opens with Devi and Paton proudly walking into school holding hands, as their schoolmates (and even teachers!) stare at them in shock at the unlikely development. As Devi discovers her new relationship status, her popularity has skyrocketed. No longer is she the outsider. She is it. So much so that she's become the one people hate! How the tables have turned.

Devi and Paxton, of course, can't keep their hands off each other as they make out everywhere and anywhere. But, as Devi realizes, being in a relationship with Paxton's abs -- ahem, Paxton -- doesn't exactly solve all your problems as she expresses doubt about why they're even together. It's a red flag for Paxton when she presents the question to him about why he likes her so much when, on paper, they shouldn't work at all.

"No one else thinks we make any sense," Devi says, her insecurities coming through.

"No, you don't think we make any sense," Paxton tells her.

And Devi isn't only facing relationship problems, Ben is still lingering in the picture (we think, though he's clearly still bitter about the Paxton of it all) and a new hottie, Des (Anirudh Pisharody), who's one of her mother's friends' "loser kids," may shift her focus away from Paxton and other ongoing problems she's bottled up inside. "Oh sh*****t," Devi says after laying eyes on Des for the first time.

We definitely smell trouble.

Watch the season 3 trailer below.

Newly announced guest stars include Deacon Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son, and Terry Hu.

Last July, following the sophomore finale, co-creator Lang Fisher offered a glimpse into Devi's journey in the coming season and the hurdles she'll be faced with.

"The biggest one is what's Devi going to be like as an actual girlfriend in a real relationship with someone who's much more experienced than she is?" Fisher told ET. "This has been her dream for the entire series. Day 1 she's like, 'We've got to get boyfriends.' That's all she's wanted, and now she has one and he is the most popular boy in the school. What is that going to be like? Is it going to be the dream that she had always imagined it would be or will it be more complicated? And probably it will be more complicated than that. There's still these things to explore in terms of sex and what do you do if you're a nerd who's done very little and you're dating a much more experienced guy?"

Barnet gave his perspective on how he believes things will progress between Devi and Paxton now that their feelings are out in the open.

"The most interesting thing may be how he copes with the public opinion of him dating someone that's not on his social status per se," the actor told ET. "You even see it in the glance when he's looking at his friends who are gawking at the idea of them being together. So, that's got to be a lot to do with Paxton because he is a character that does care a lot about what people think. It's going to be interesting."

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever premieres Friday, Aug. 12 on Netflix.

