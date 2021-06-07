'New Amsterdam': Helen Fantasizes About a Future With Max in Season 3 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Are Max and Helen finally taking the leap?

The focus is on the pair in the season 3 finale of New Amsterdam, and in ET's exclusive sneak peek, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) can't seem to get the smile off her face as she listens to a sweet voicemail message Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) left while she's out shopping.

"I need to talk to you. I need to be with you in all of the ways that I've been dreaming of," Max confesses in his message, as Helen's grin grows wider by the second.

Unable to contain her excitement, Helen dials Max back and leaves her own heart-stopping voicemail.

"I very much enjoyed your message. My flight's not till tomorrow but...," Helen voice trails off, as she tries to put into words her feelings. "I've been doing some fantasizing of my own..."

Is this the moment fans have been waiting for?

The season 3 finale of New Amsterdam airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

