New 'Big Bang Theory' Series Is in the Works

A new Big Bang Theory series may be coming.

Creator Chuck Lorre is developing a new comedy series set in the Big Bang Theory universe for Max, the newly combined HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming service, it was announced on Wednesday. The project is set up at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the original series and where Lorre has an overall deal.

Though plot details are being kept close to the vest, Lorre will serve as an executive producer if the potential series gets the official greenlight. It is unclear whether original cast members will be involved in front of or behind the camera.

This would be the second collaboration between Lorre and Max, who are behind the upcoming comedy series, How to Be a Bookie, with Sebastian Maniscalco.

If the new Big Bang Theory project moves forward, it would be the second offshoot, following Young Sheldon, which is currently in its sixth season and stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper navigating childhood, his family life in East Texas and high school. It is currently the No. 1 comedy on TV among total viewers.

News of a possible expansion of the Big Bang Theory universe comes as the comedy, which ran for 12 seasons on CBS from 2007 to 2019, streams exclusively on the newly rebranded Max. The series, which earned 10 Emmys during its run, is the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history.

Back in June 2019, Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsonsspoke to ET about saying goodbye to the series.

"It ended in the way that I hoped it would in that it felt right," he said at the time. "There were probably a million different ways it could feel right. I would talk with some of the writers and I know as they were writing it they were nervous. I said, 'It's the finale, you can't get it completely right. Someone's gonna hate it.' But I don't think that was actually the case with this, which was really sweet. I think it wrapped up in the right way."