New Billie Eilish Concert Film to Debut on Disney Plus

Billie Eilish's Happier Than Everis heading to Disney+. The GRAMMY winner's new concert film will debut on the streaming service globally on Friday, Sept. 3.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will feature an intimate performance of every song in the album's sequential order -- for the first and only time -- from the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

The concert special is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne and will also include animated elements, to take viewers on a dreamlike journey through Eilish's hometown of L.A., Disney+ announced on Thursday. FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will also be featured, as well as Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.

"Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor," Eilish said in a statement. "To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."



Rodriguez added, "We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."

Watch the trailer below.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in association with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as the Live Concert Director and Pablo Berron as Director of Photography.

