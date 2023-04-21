New Music Friday April 21: Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Ed Sheeran leads this week's releases with his new single, "Boat," the second single from his upcoming album, Subtract (his first, "Eyes Closed," came out last month). Foo Fighters also join this week's lineup with their new song, "Rescued," a peek at the upcoming But Here We Are, their first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The press release referred to the single and its album as "a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured."
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"Boat" – Ed Sheeran
"Double Fantasy" -- The Weeknd feat Future
"Rescued" – Foo Fighters
"You Oughta Know" -- Alanis Morissette feat Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade
Stream it: Spotify
D-DAY – Suga / Agust D
Stream it: Apple
"I Should Have Married You" – Old Dominion
"Praising You" – Rita Ora feat Fatboy Slim
"Alone" – Kim Petras feat Nicki Minaj
"Up & Down" – The Chainsmokers feat 347aidan
"Slow" – Jackson Wang feat Ciara
"Satellite" – Bebe Rexha feat Snoop Dogg
"Monsters" – Dave Matthews Band
"WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?" – The Kid LAROI
Drive – Tiësto
"Chinatown" – Jharrel Jerome
"Worth It" – Colbie Caillat
"High Life" – Buju Banton feat Snoop Dogg
"$WISH" – Vic Mensa feat Chance The Rapper & G-Eazy
"Hey God" – John Mellencamp
Life Upside Down – Morgan Evans
"True Love" – Christine and the Queens feat 070 Shake
"Hold On" – Luke Grimes
Perfume – NCT DOJAEJUNG
"Comeback" -- dba James
"Mr. Police" – IDK
"So Happy" – Levi Evans
"La Falta Que Me Haces" – Natti Natasha
"Fake It" -- Callisto feat Kellin Quinn
"That’s Why We Fight" – Ella Langley feat Koe Wetzel
Guilty – Loren Gray
"I Hear Your Voice" – Loren Allred
"El Rey Del Timbal" A Tribute to Tito Puente – Sheila E. feat Gilberto Santa Rosa
RELATED CONTENT: