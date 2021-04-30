New Music Releases April 30: DJ Khaled, Billie Eilish, Thomas Rhett and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

DJ Khaled recruited a truly legendary roster of rap superstars and famous friends to feature on his latest album, including Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Justin Timberlake and more. Billie Eilish shared a new single after announcing her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. And Thomas Rhett went Country Again with his new collection of songs, the first part of a planned double album.

After a hiatus filled with solo track speculation, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are back together for the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and released a sweet new duet about their characters' long-distance love. And Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Alex Newell joined The Four breakout sensation VINCINT on his dance floor-ready new track, "Higher."

Perennial hitmaker Julia Michaels finally blessed fans with her debut album, Willow Smith channeled her mom's rocker days with some help from Travis Barker, Twenty One Pilots shared a new single off their upcoming album, Scaled and Icy, and Trixie Mattel and Orville Peck teamed up to cover the Johnny Cash/June Carter Cash classic, "Jackson."

Plus, Hayley Kiyoko jump-started summer with a perfect anthem for partying with your friends, Anitta reimagined "The Girl From Ipanema" to pay tribute to her Brazilian birthplace, and, after breaking out with her debut single, "As a Child," Madeline the Person dropped her 4-track EP, Chapter 1: The Longing.

Check out some of our favorite new songs and albums of the week below -- plus, where you can stream them now!

KHALED KHALED - DJ Khaled

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Your Power" - Billie Eilish

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Country Again (Side A) - Thomas Rhett

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Even When/The Best Part" - Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Choker" - Twenty One Pilots

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Not in Chronological Order - Julia Michaels

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Transparent Soul" - WILLOW feat. Travis Barker

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Found My Friends" - Hayley Kiyoko

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Girl From Rio" - Anitta

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Jackson" - Trixie Mattel & Orville Peck

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Higher" - VINCINT feat. Alex Newell

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

CHAPTER 1: The Longing - Madeline the Person

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify