New Music Releases Aug. 12: Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Anitta, Maluma and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Megan Thee Stallion thrilled the Hotties with the release of her new album, Traumazine, with features from Latto, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko and more. Nicki Minaj made it a one-two punch for the rap queens with her highly anticipated new single "Super Freaky Girl." And Beyoncé gave fans a bonus following her RENAISSANCE release, collaborating with Ronald Isley on a reimagined Isley Brothers track, "Make Me Say It Again, Girl."
Anitta and Maluma teamed up for passionate duet on "El Que Espera," Ed Sheeran joined Paulo Londra for a bilingual release, "Noche de Novela," and JID recruited Kenny Mason for his new track "Dance Now."
Plus, new music from Rex Orange County, Cordae, Ari Lennox, NIKI, First Aid Kit, Broken Bells and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Traumazine - Megan Thee Stallion
"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" - Ronald Isley & Beyoncé
"El Que Espera" - Anitta & Maluma
"Super Freaky Girl" - Nicki Minaj
"THREAT" - Rex Orange County
Beautiful Mind - Rod Wave
"Dance Now" - JID feat. Kenny Mason
"Noche de Novela" - Paulo Londra feat. Ed Sheeran
"Unacceptable" / "So With That" - Cordae
"Hoodie" - Ari Lennox
"Smoke Slow" - Joshua Bassett
Nicole - NIKI
"Better Love" - Little Big Town
"Seamless" - Babyface & Kehlani
Seasick - AUGUST08
"Saturdays" - Broken Bells
"Out of My Head" - First Aid Kit
"Charlie" - Tones And I
"The Look" - Ali Gatie feat. Kehlani
Chaos in Bloom - Goo Goo Dolls
No Rules Sandy - Sylvan Esso
You Might Not Like Her - Maddie Zahm
"I Hope That It Hurts" - Nicky Romero feat. Norma Jean Martine
"Dear Alcohol" - Dax feat. Elle King
"People Ain't Dancing" - Billen Ted feat. Kah-Lo
Hotel Kalifornia - Hollywood Undead
"Sci-Fi" - EDEN
Dolls EP - Bella Poarch
"Wild Girls" - Sorana
Vibrating - Collective Soul
"Keep Her" - Jake Miller
"Superspreader" - Ber
Unwanted - Pale Waves
"Never End Up Broke Pt. 2" - Symba feat. Pusha T
Songs From Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
"Worth It" - Hailey Kilgore
"Boogie Woogie" - CRAVITY
"Gasoline" - Hayley Orrantia
"Girl in Mine" - Parmalee
teaching a robot to love (additional data) - Amelia Moore
"Hard Candy" - The Summer Set
"Better Off Alone" - Justice Carradine
"Forever Drunk" - Peach PRC
"Fast Car" - Have Mercy
"NO!" - Poppy Ajudha
Make a Little Room - Steve Moakler
"Habits" - Genevieve Stokes
"Normal To Feel" - YDE
"Playing Chess" - Giolì & Assia
"Celine" - Quinn Christopherson
Beautiful Dangerous - Heart of Gold
"Something" - Lulu Simon
"Time Is A Healer" - Jessie Baylin
"Do It" - Hallie
"Business of Breaking Up" - Casi Joy
