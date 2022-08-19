New Music Releases August 19: Demi Lovato, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, Offset & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Demi Lovato shared her latest album, HOLY FVCK, featuring the fiery, viral anthem "29." K-pop sensations BLACKPINK dropped their latest single, "Pink Venom." Maren Morris and Zedd teamed up again for a new single, "Make You Say," featuring BEAUZ. And Blake Shelton brought back his '90s mullet for the music video for his latest, "No Body."

Ahead of 88rising's Head In The Clouds Festival this weekend, Thai rapper MILLI and Chinese singer Jackson Wang partnered on a new single, "Mind Games." Both artists will be performing at the Los Angeles festival, alongside acts like mxmtoon, keshi, Jay Park and more.

Also new this week, new singles from Offset, Anitta feat. Missy Elliott, Maya Hawke, Kane Brown, Maisie Peters and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

HOLY FVCK - Demi Lovato

"Pink Venom" - BLACKPINK

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones - Madonna

"5 4 3 2 1" - Offset

"Make You Say" - Maren Morris, Zedd, BEAUZ

"No Body" - Blake Shelton

"Lobby" - Anitta feat. Missy Elliott

"My G" - Aitch feat. Ed Sheeran

"Sweet Tooth" - Maya Hawke

"Ulayeh" - Sebastián Yatra feat. Nouamane Belaiachi

"Wish You Were Here" - Lukas Graham feat. Khalid

"Go Around" - Kane Brown

"Mind Games" - MILLI feat. Jackson Wang

"Alaska" - Camilo feat. Grupo Firme

"Good Enough" - Maisie Peters

Dancin' In the Country - Tyler Hubbard

"Stars" - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

"MANIAC" - Macklemore feat. Windser

Easy On My Eyes - Stephen Sanchez

Bleed Out - The Mountain Goats

"Is This What it Feels Like to Feel Like This?" - The Wombats

Boy From Anderson County to the Moon - Kolby Cooper

"Battle Scars" - MOD SUN

"Me On Your Mind" - Matthew West & Anne Wilson

"Si Lo Puedes Soñar" - Eladio Carrión

"All You Pretty Things" - Darren Hayes

"Delincuente" - Tokischa, Anuel AA & Ñengo Flow

all the things that could go wrong - Johnny Orlando

"Keeping Me Up All Night" - Chayce Beckham

"Sharevari" - Aidan Noell feat. Nancy Whang

"Dead to Me" - FUTURISTIC & Loveless

"Human Nature" - Mikhala Jené

"Drop a Bomb" - Riotron feat. Big Freedia

"Orbit" - Nox Holloway

"Walk Through The Fire" - Pia Toscano

"Living a Lie" - Kevin Chung & lewloh

"Trepado" - Yubeili & Oscu

"Mind Over Matter" / "Spiders" - Sparta

"Rainbow Connection" - Lang Lang

"Sunshine State" - Ginger Minj & Brandon Stansell

"The End" - Cartel

PXNK - Nyxen

"Messy" - San Roman

"Had to Be There" - Jordana Bryant

Hymns for a Hollow Earth - Taylor Alexander

"Potential" - Liddy Clark

"Cold Hearted" - Sunset West

"Ambush" - Mikayla Lane

