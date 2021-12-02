New Music Releases February 12: Nipsey Hussle, JAY-Z, Taylor Swift, Pink and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

JAY-Z and Nipsey Hussle provided a powerful cornerstone on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, Pink and her daughter, Willow, teamed up for a sunny, optimistic new single and Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris found a "full-circle musical moment" with the release of their first-ever duet.

Plus, Taylor Swift kicked off her re-recording project with a massive fan favorite, Dua Lipa shared a cut track from Future Nostalgia, and two Masked Singer stars teamed up for heartfelt ballad.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"What It Feels Like" - Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z

Of all the star power on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, it's no surprise that this one packs a powerful punch. Featuring Nipsey's most recent posthumous feature since "Deep Reverence" -- as well as his first-ever collaboration with JAY-Z -- the track has also been featured in a trailer for the Fred Hampton biopic about the FBI's infiltration into the Black Panther party.

"IRS on my d**k tryna audit all my checks, it's too late / You know they hate when you become more than they expect," JAY-Z rhymes on the track, before getting topical: "You let them crackers storm your Capitol, put they feet up on your desk / And yet you talkin' tough to me, I lost all my little respect."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Love Story (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift

After being denied the ability to purchase her old masters amid her feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine, Taylor Swift is re-recording her first five albums, beginning with Fearless -- and a new rendition of her massive hit, "Love Story" -- she announced this week.

"My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it, because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album," Swift shared on Good Morning America. "I've now gone back and recorded those, so that everybody will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it. The full picture."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"We're Good" - Dua Lipa

Ahead of what could be a big GRAMMY night for Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa released the "Moonlight Edition" of her smash sophomore album, which features collabs with Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and more, remixes of some of the album's biggest hits, and a brand new track which was initially left off the album.

"'We're Good' kind of sits in the same kind of pop sensibility of the other songs that I was doing, but I didn't feel like was ready to be heard yet. And I was still working on it. It wasn't finished. And now it's time," Dua told Apple Music's Zane Lowe of the bonus track.

"I think sonically, it felt the riskiest, because I don't even know what it is," she added. "It's like pop with a little bit of a trap beat. It's got an interesting Bossa Nova style... That for me was probably the most scariest, but I think the content of the song is really interesting."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"I Do" - Aloe Blacc & LeAnn Rimes

After collaborating on her holiday album back in 2015, LeAnn Rimes reconnected with Aloe Blacc after the pair finished first and second, respectively, on the most recent season of The Masked Singer. "After our reveals, we decided to collaborate again and a duet of 'I Do' seemed like the perfect song to share," Blacc said of the heartfelt track, which is featured on his upcoming album, All Love Everything.

"It was a joy to sing with Aloe again," Rimes added of the duet. "'I Do' is such a beautiful song and couldn’t come at a better time. I always love creating with my friend and I’m happy we got to do it yet again."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Despite their long personal and professional history, Ryan Hurd recently admitted to ET that he "never expected" to actually put out a song with his wife, Maren Morris. Now, with the release of their first-ever duet, Hurd said it feels like a "full-circle musical moment."

"I have always worked with Maren and written songs with Maren. That’s how we actually met, we had a creative partnership before it was ever anything more," Hurd shared, adding that teaming up with his wife on a duet that's become the stuff of legend in the Nashville songwriting community is "really fun for me."

"I'm so used to being the passenger on Maren's rocket ship. I think having my name and my face on the art and having that many people really excited about it, it's just something that really did make me feel great," he added. "It made it feel real. I’m just really excited that we get to do something that’s not behind the scenes together."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Cover Me in Sunshine" - Pink & Willow Sage Hart

While their family has had quite a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pink and her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, are full of optimism on their sunny and sweet new single, which promises light and love at the end of the tunnel.

"Cover me in sunshine / shower me with good times," the proud mama and her little girl sing on the chorus. "Tell me that the world's been spinnin' since the beginning / and everything'll be all right."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify