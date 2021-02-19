New Music Releases February 19: Taylor Swift & HAIM, 24kGoldn, Carly Pearce and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Taylor Swift joined the Haim sisters for a collab on their newly expanded Women in Music Pt. III,Ariana Grande dropped four new tracks on the deluxe version of Positions, and Carly Pearce dropped a heartfelt EP about a tumultuous year.

Plus, 24kGoldn announced his debut album following the success of breakout hit "Mood," Lil Yachty welcomed Kodak Black home with a frenetic collab and British singer-songwriter Tom Odell kicked off a new era with an emotional new single.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Gasoline" - HAIM feat. Taylor Swift

As part of their Women in Music Pt. III expanded edition, the Haim sisters teamed up for collabs with Thundercat and and their pal, Taylor Swift, who repaid the favor for the group's appearance on her Evermore track, "No Body, No Crime," with a contribution on their newly reimagined single.

"Since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her," the group shared on Instagram. "She brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Positions (Deluxe) - Ariana Grande

Ari kicked off 2021 with a red-hot "34+35" remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, and that track plus four others -- "Test Drive," "Main Thing," "Worst Behavior" and interlude "Someone Like U" -- are included on the new deluxe edition of her October 2020 album, Positions.

The new tracks got an early celebrity endorsement from none other than Halle Berry, who tweeted "test drive." with a star emoji shortly after the new album dropped.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Hit Bout It" - Lil Yachty feat. Kodak Black

For one of his first projects after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence, Kodak Black joined his friend and fellow 2016 XXL Freshman alum, Lil Yachty, on a frenetic new track and a music video showcasing his freedom in fast cars and flashy jewels.

The track wasn't the only welcome home present Yachty gave Kodak. In an Instagram video titled "WELCOME HOME YAK," the young rapper presented his newly freed pal with a "good 50 piece" -- $50,000 in cash.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"3, 2, 1" - 24kGoldn

Following the massive success of his triple-platinum breakout hit, "Mood," rapper and singer 24kGoldn announced his upcoming debut album, El Dorado, which is set for release on March 26. His new single, "3, 2, 1," chronicles another rocky relationship, as the Bay Area artist sings about exploring the "three sides to the story: yours and mine and the goddamn truth."

"The road to #eldorado has begun," 24kGoldn excitedly announced on Instagram.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

29 - Carly Pearce

Everyone had a rough go of it in 2020, but country star Carly Pearce truly found herself in some heartbreaking moments -- from mourning the death of friend and producer busbee to the breakup of her marriage of less than a year. In Pearce's new EP, she reflects on the time of transformation and truth, channeling some of her favorite female artists in a powerful new collection.

"These songs are for anyone on a journey... especially women working hard and trying to make their place in the world, " Pearce shared on Instagram. "But it's also for men who feel like they're fighting the good fight and staying in one place. It's for young people who're facing a tough world but aren't giving up. It's for grown-ups who can't believe how life turns out but aren't giving in... 29 kind of captures a whole lot of those things. It's—I hope—a good reminder to keep going, to remember your light and to keep reaching for your dreams."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"All I Wanna Do" - Ricky Garcia

The Finding Ohana star and Forever In Your Mind singer kicked off 2021 with the release of his first solo single since 2017, a sunny jam with a bubbly beat that's an ode to young love and good vibes.

"IT'S OUT!!! ALL I WANNA DO!" Garcia celebrated on Instagram as the song dropped. "I want to thank my man Jin for helping me bring this concept to life and my incredible team. 2 years in the making. Thank God!"

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Numb" - Tom Odell

British singer-songwriter Tom Odell is back with his first new music since 2018's Jubilee Road, sharing an intense and intimate new single as a launching point for a second chapter of creative exploration, through emotional chords and pulsing electronic beats -- plus, a brand new look.

"I've had butterflies in my stomach all week but now numb is finally out thank goddd," Odell shared on Instagram, joking of the music video, in which he shaves his head. "My mum is very upset I got short hair now, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify