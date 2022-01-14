New Music Releases January 14: FKA Twigs, Kane Brown, Avril Lavigne, Cordae and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

FKA Twigs released her long-anticipated new mixtape, CAPRISONGS, which features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and more. Cordae dropped his star-studded sophomore album, From a Birds Eye View. And Kane Brown shared his latest, a melancholy breakup track titled "Whiskey Sour."

In other big returns, Avril Lavigne previewed her upcoming album, Love Sux, with a blackbear teamup, "Love It When You Hate Me," Lil Wayne finally released Sorry 4 the Wait on streaming, and Dolly Parton shared her new single, "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans."

Plus, new music from Mitski, King Princess, Thomas Rhett, CNCO, Jack White and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

CAPRISONGS - FKA Twigs

From a Birds Eye View - Cordae

"Whiskey Sour" - Kane Brown

"Love It When You Hate Me" - Avril Lavigne feat. blackbear

"Cowboys Don't Cry" - Oliver Tree

"P power" - Gunna feat. Drake

"Love Me More" - Mitski

Sorry 4 The Wait - Lil Wayne

"Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" - Dolly Parton

"Regresé" - Sebastián Yatra, Justin Quiles & L-Gante

"Little Bother" - King Princess feat. Fousheé

"Angels" - Thomas Rhett

"Party, Humo y Alcohol" - CNCO

"Love Is Selfish" - Jack White

"Dead on the Beach" - Aly & AJ

ME PASE (The Remixes) - Enrique Iglesias

"Shut Off the Lights" - Bastille

"Bella" - Static & Ben El x 24kGoldn

"Brother the Cloud" - Eddie Vedder

"LAst dAy oN EaRTh" - Tai Verdes

"Sooner or Later" - Years & Years

"LOUD" - Sofia Carson

"Adicta al Perreo" - Farina

"Break the Man" - Tears for Fears

"Won’t Stand Down" - Muse

"Trouble With A Heartbreak" - Jason Aldean

"Forget About Me" - Aluna, Diplo & Durante

Pink Is Better - Token

"Make It Out" - Henry Jamison feat. Maisie Peters

"Thought About That" - Noa Kirel

"Could I Break Your Heart" - TRACE

"Sleeping Alone" - Jake Banfield

"Made Me" - Liddy Clark

"Someone To Watch Over Me" - Michael Feinstein feat. Alison Krauss

"April" - Ben Kessler

It's About Time - Kevin Quinn

"Good Day for Living" - Joe Nichols

"Miss Everything" - Jarrod Allen

