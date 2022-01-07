New Music Releases January 7: The Weeknd, Maren Morris, Sebastián Yatra and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

The Weeknd kicked off his new era with a new look and a new album, Dawn FM, a 16-track sonic odyssey with features from Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and a guest appearance by Jim Carrey. Maren Morris previewed her next project with a nostalgic single, "Circles Around This Town." And Sebastián Yatra dropped another new single off his upcoming album, Dharma, sharing the playful, cumbia-tinged "Amor Pasajero."

Jonas Blue joined Why Don't We on a new single, "Don't Wake Me Up," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde teamed up for an acoustic version of their track, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," and Ella Bleu, the 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, shared her debut single, "Dizzy," with plenty of support from her proud pops.

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

