New Music Releases June 17: Drake, Chlöe, BRELAND, FKA Twigs and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Drake shocked the world with a surprise album drop, releasing Honestly, Nevermind, and its first single and music video, "Falling Back," which features Drizzy marrying 23 women -- with Tristan Thompson as his best man. Chlöe got sultry on her new track about seduction, "Surprise." And FKA Twigs shared her latest, "killer."
Diddy teamed up with Bryson Tiller for a new track, "Gotta Move On," Kevin Kaarl joined Leon Bridges to wax poetic about a "Summer Moon," and Natti Natasha recruited Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel for her latest, "Mayor Que Usted."
Plus, new music from John Legend, Black Eyed Peas, BRELAND, Joy Oladokun, and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Honestly, Nevermind - Drake
"Surprise" - Chlöe
"killer" - FKA Twigs
"Summer Moon" - Leon Bridges feat. Kevin Kaarl
"Gotta Move On" - Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
"Mayor Que Usted" - Natti Natasha feat. Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
"Mercury" - Steve Lacy
"Honey" - John Legend feat. Muni Long
"That's How God Made Me" - Joy Oladokun
"Natural" - BRELAND
"DON'T YOU WORRY" - Black Eyed Peas feat. Shakira & David Guetta
"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface feat. Ella Mai
"Black Punk" - Rico Nasty
"You Got The Body" - Ne-Yo
Facade - WONHO
"Pain" - Ingrid Andress
"Wake Up" - Young the Giant
"NASA" - Camilo & Alejandro Sanz
"All My Loving" - Sam Fischer
"Queen of Daytona Beach" - Seaforth feat. Sean Kingston
"Midnight Sun" - Matoma & JP Cooper
AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS: THE SIDE DISHES - MICHELLE
"Easier Said Than Done" - Thee Sacred Souls
"Drink Milk and Run" - Hot Mulligan
"Let's Go to the Lake" - Steve Moakler
"The Edge" - Moontricks & Dirtwire
Mine - Bonsai Trees & James MacPherson
"Flavor of the Month" - Hailey Haus
"Bump!" - Sandflower feat. MiGS MiGSTER
"Everything's Fine" - Casi Joy
"A Thing or Two" - The Young Fables
