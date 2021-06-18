New Music Releases June 18: H.E.R., Tyler The Creator, DaBaby and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

H.E.R. continued her headline-making 2021 -- which has already included big wins at the GRAMMYs and Academy Awards -- with the release of her debut studio album, Back of My Mind. Diana Ross sent a "Thank You" to her fans with the announcement of her upcoming album, her first in nearly two decades, and the release of its title track. And Tyler, The Creator announced his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and dropped a new track to celebrate, titled "LUMBERJACK."

Brantley Gilbert recruited Toby Keith and Hardy for his tongue-in-cheek "The Worst Country Song of All Time," Vince Staples weighed the "Law of Averages" ahead of his new album release, and Tate McRae teamed up with Khalid for their new song, "working."

Plus, new music from DaBaby, Leon Bridges, Mykki Blanco, NEEDTOBREATHE and more!

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Back of My Mind - H.E.R.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"LUMBERJACK" - Tyler, The Creator

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Thank You" - Diana Ross

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Ball If I Want To" - DaBaby

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Why Don't You Touch Me" - Leon Bridges

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"LAW OF AVERAGES" - Vince Staples

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"working" - Tate McRae & Khalid

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"The Worst Country Song of All Time" - Brantley Gilbert feat. Toby Keith and Hardy

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"The Sun Hasn't Left" - Modest Mouse

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep - Mykki Blanco

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Smile" - Shea Diamond

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Time Stand Still" - Foy Vance

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Remember" - Becky Hill & David Guetta

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Sunshine" - NEEDTOBREATHE

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Mad" - Hope Tala

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Digitally Yours" - Diamond White

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify