New Music Releases May 13: Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, My Chemical Romance and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
There was more than one major return in the music world this week, as Kendrick Lamar dropped his long-anticipated new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Post Malone shared the first single -- a collab with Roddy Ricch -- off of his upcoming fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and My Chemical Romance shocked fans with the surprise drop of "The Foundations of Decay," their first new single in more than seven years!
Friday also saw the release of new albums from Florence + The Machine, The Chainsmokers, Mandy Moore and The Black Keys, as well as new tracks from Becky G, Måneskin, Tate McRae, MIKA and more.
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
"Cooped Up" - Post Malone feat. Roddy Ricch
"The Foundations of Decay" - My Chemical Romance
Dance Fever - Florence + The Machine
So Far So Good - The Chainsmokers
"BAILÉ CON MI EX" - Becky G
"2step" - Ed Sheeran feat Budjerah
"Mr. Percocet" - Noah Cyrus
"Will It Ever Feel The Same?" - Bazzi
"what would you do?" - Tate McRae
"I Ain’t Worried" - OneRepublic
"Roman Candles" - Death Cab for Cutie
"Worth a Shot" - Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley
"SUPERMODEL" - Måneskin
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
In Real Life - Mandy Moore
"Seeing Someone Else" - Ingrid Andress
Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
"BTBT" - B.I & Soulja Boy feat. DeVita
"DAMN HOMIE" - yvngxchris feat. Lil Yachty
"Purple Haze" - Joy Oladokun
"Alaska" - Jewel
"Freedom (Johnny’s Song)" - Gavin DeGraw
"Open Your Mouth" - Hayley Orrantia
"I Love My Hometown" - RaeLynn
"Yo Yo" - MIKA
"Sentido" - Alex Rose feat. Wisin & Yandel
"Through the Echoes" - Paolo Nutini
"laurel" - BETWEEN FRIENDS
"Dead To Me" - DaniLeigh
"Scarborough Street Fight" - The Sheepdogs
"Hold the Line" - Bartees Strange
"we'll make this ok" - renforshort feat. Travis Barker
Butterfly Blue - Mallrat
"Insecure" - CWBY
"Come Home" - Tauren Wells
In Bloom - Sofía Valdés
"Turn the Lights Down Low" - Timmy Trumpet feat. R3HAB & NINEONE#
"Dead Horses" - The Local Honeys
"Workin’ Man" - Dustin Collins
"No One Can Stop Us" - Layke
"Slow Down" - Maeve Steele
RELATED CONTENT: