New Music Releases May 13: Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, My Chemical Romance and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

There was more than one major return in the music world this week, as Kendrick Lamar dropped his long-anticipated new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Post Malone shared the first single -- a collab with Roddy Ricch -- off of his upcoming fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and My Chemical Romance shocked fans with the surprise drop of "The Foundations of Decay," their first new single in more than seven years!

Friday also saw the release of new albums from Florence + The Machine, The Chainsmokers, Mandy Moore and The Black Keys, as well as new tracks from Becky G, Måneskin, Tate McRae, MIKA and more.

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cooped Up" - Post Malone feat. Roddy Ricch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Foundations of Decay" - My Chemical Romance

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Dance Fever - Florence + The Machine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

So Far So Good - The Chainsmokers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"BAILÉ CON MI EX" - Becky G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"2step" - Ed Sheeran feat Budjerah

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mr. Percocet" - Noah Cyrus

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Will It Ever Feel The Same?" - Bazzi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"what would you do?" - Tate McRae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Ain’t Worried" - OneRepublic

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Roman Candles" - Death Cab for Cutie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Worth a Shot" - Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"SUPERMODEL" - Måneskin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

In Real Life - Mandy Moore

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Seeing Someone Else" - Ingrid Andress

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"BTBT" - B.I & Soulja Boy feat. DeVita

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DAMN HOMIE" - yvngxchris feat. Lil Yachty

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Purple Haze" - Joy Oladokun

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Alaska" - Jewel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Freedom (Johnny’s Song)" - Gavin DeGraw

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Open Your Mouth" - Hayley Orrantia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Love My Hometown" - RaeLynn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Yo Yo" - MIKA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sentido" - Alex Rose feat. Wisin & Yandel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Through the Echoes" - Paolo Nutini

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"laurel" - BETWEEN FRIENDS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dead To Me" - DaniLeigh

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Scarborough Street Fight" - The Sheepdogs

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hold the Line" - Bartees Strange

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"we'll make this ok" - renforshort feat. Travis Barker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Butterfly Blue - Mallrat

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Insecure" - CWBY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Come Home" - Tauren Wells

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

In Bloom - Sofía Valdés

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Turn the Lights Down Low" - Timmy Trumpet feat. R3HAB & NINEONE#

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dead Horses" - The Local Honeys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Workin’ Man" - Dustin Collins

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"No One Can Stop Us" - Layke

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Slow Down" - Maeve Steele

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify