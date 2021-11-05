New Music Releases November 5: Post Malone & The Weeknd, Summer Walker, Blake Shelton and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up for "One Right Now," the second single off of Posty's upcoming fourth studio album. Travis Scott dropped a two-pack of new singles, "ESCAPE PLAN" and "MAFIA." And the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak team-up, Silk Sonic, released their third single, "Smokin Out the Window," ahead of next week's album release.
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey teamed up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for a new holiday track, "Fall in Love at Christmas." Blake Shelton officially released "We Can Reach the Stars," the song he penned for Gwen Stefani and performed on their wedding day. And ABBA released their first album in nearly 40 years, titled Voyage, while Diana Ross shared Thank You, the 25th studio album of her illustrious career.
Plus, new music from Summer Walker, James Arthur, Pentatonix, Little Mix, Thomas Rhett and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"One Right Now" - Post Malone & The Weeknd
"Smokin Out the Window" - Silk Sonic
Still Over It - Summer Walker
"We Can Reach the Stars" - Blake Shelton
"Fall in Love at Christmas" - Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin
"ESCAPE PLAN"/"MAFIA" - Travis Scott
It'll All Make Sense in the End - James Arthur
"New Shapes" - Charli XCX feat. Christine and the Queens & Caroline Polachek
Voyage - ABBA
"The Motto" - Tiësto & Ava Max
"Hold No Grudge" - Lorde
Thank You - Diana Ross
"Between Us" - Little Mix
"Bad Life" - Omar Apollo feat. Kali Uchis
"Slow Down Summer" - Thomas Rhett
Evergreen - Pentatonix
TWOPOINTFIVE - Aminé
"Let’s go to Hell" - Tai Verdes
"Stupid Boy" - Slayyyter feat. Big Freedia
PRELUDE - Lauren Jauregui
"Peaked in High School" - Priscilla Block
Against the World - Hanson
Voyager - Valerie Broussard
"She Likes It" - Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott
"Gastar" - Foreign Teck feat. Bryant Myers, Brray, and Darell
Woods & Water - LOCASH
"either way" - Arden Jones
Remember the Oxygen - Spencer LaJoye
VIOLET - AUNDREY GUILLAUME.
all the songs i used to love - Camylio
"Heavy" - Peach PRC
"Rich Kids" - Aiyana-Lee
Voyage to Mars - MUNYA
"Underwater" - Jace Allen & Payge Turner
"Overplayed" - Thomas Day
"Mind on You" - George Birge
"Peter Gabriel's Dream" - Attawalpa
Which Way to Happy - Penelope Isles
Madison - Sloppy Jane
"Supercool" - Danielia Cotton
"sims" - corook
