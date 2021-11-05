New Music Releases November 5: Post Malone & The Weeknd, Summer Walker, Blake Shelton and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up for "One Right Now," the second single off of Posty's upcoming fourth studio album. Travis Scott dropped a two-pack of new singles, "ESCAPE PLAN" and "MAFIA." And the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak team-up, Silk Sonic, released their third single, "Smokin Out the Window," ahead of next week's album release.

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey teamed up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for a new holiday track, "Fall in Love at Christmas." Blake Shelton officially released "We Can Reach the Stars," the song he penned for Gwen Stefani and performed on their wedding day. And ABBA released their first album in nearly 40 years, titled Voyage, while Diana Ross shared Thank You, the 25th studio album of her illustrious career.

Plus, new music from Summer Walker, James Arthur, Pentatonix, Little Mix, Thomas Rhett and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"One Right Now" - Post Malone & The Weeknd

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Smokin Out the Window" - Silk Sonic

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Still Over It - Summer Walker

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"We Can Reach the Stars" - Blake Shelton

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Fall in Love at Christmas" - Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"ESCAPE PLAN"/"MAFIA" - Travis Scott

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

It'll All Make Sense in the End - James Arthur

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"New Shapes" - Charli XCX feat. Christine and the Queens & Caroline Polachek

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Voyage - ABBA

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"The Motto" - Tiësto & Ava Max

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Hold No Grudge" - Lorde

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Thank You - Diana Ross

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Between Us" - Little Mix

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Bad Life" - Omar Apollo feat. Kali Uchis

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Slow Down Summer" - Thomas Rhett

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

TWOPOINTFIVE - Aminé

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Let’s go to Hell" - Tai Verdes

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Stupid Boy" - Slayyyter feat. Big Freedia

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

PRELUDE - Lauren Jauregui

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Peaked in High School" - Priscilla Block

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Against the World - Hanson

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Voyager - Valerie Broussard

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"She Likes It" - Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Gastar" - Foreign Teck feat. Bryant Myers, Brray, and Darell

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Woods & Water - LOCASH

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"either way" - Arden Jones

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Remember the Oxygen - Spencer LaJoye

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

VIOLET - AUNDREY GUILLAUME.

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

all the songs i used to love - Camylio

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Heavy" - Peach PRC

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Rich Kids" - Aiyana-Lee

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Voyage to Mars - MUNYA

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Underwater" - Jace Allen & Payge Turner

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Overplayed" - Thomas Day

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Mind on You" - George Birge

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Peter Gabriel's Dream" - Attawalpa

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Which Way to Happy - Penelope Isles

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Madison - Sloppy Jane

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Supercool" - Danielia Cotton

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"sims" - corook

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon