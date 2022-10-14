New Music Releases October 14: Lil Yachty, Blink-182, The 1975, Noah Kahan and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Lil Yachty officially dropped the TikTok-viral "Poland," Blink-182 got the old line-up back together for "EDGING," their first single with Tom DeLonge in 10 years, and Luke Evans teamed up with Charlotte Church for a cover of Moulin Rouge's "Come What May," off his upcoming album, A Song for You.

The 1975 released their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Joshua Bassett dropped his gossipy new single "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID," and Noah Kahan shared his latest album, Stick Season, led by the mega-viral title track.

Plus, new music from Lil Baby, Tove Lo, girl in red, FINNEAS, Ashe, Louis Tomlinson and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Poland" - Lil Yachty

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"EDGING" - Blink-182

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

It's Only Me - Lil Baby

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Being Funny in a Foreign Language - The 1975

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Grapefruit" - Tove Lo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Stick Season - Noah Kahan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"October Passed Me By" - girl in red

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Come What May" - Luke Evans feat. Charlotte Church

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"omw" - Ashe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Therapy pt. 2" - Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Out of My System" - Louis Tomlinson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID" - Joshua Bassett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Optimist (Deluxe) - FINNEAS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Only You" - STANY, Rema & Offset

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Live at Electric Lady - MUNA

Stream it now: Spotify

BIG! - Betty Who

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)" - Madison Beer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Overjoyed / I Just Called to Say I Love You / Isn't She Lovely" - Julio Iglesias Jr. & Brian McKnight

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

A Very Backstreet Christmas - Backstreet Boys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bye Bye" - Marshmello with Juice WRLD

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Face It Alone" - Queen feat. Freddie Mercury

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Tin Cups" - ZZ Ward & Aloe Blacc

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bittersweet - WONHO

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

MATA - M.I.A.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Skywriting" - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Laughing River" - Seth Avett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"ill" - Alexander 23 feat. Kenny Beats

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dizzy" - Blake Rose

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Low Altitude Living - Ocean Alley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Oregon" / "Harvard" - Briston Maroney

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Sunday In Heaven - Zella Day

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"arsonists" - Ethan Bortnick

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Homecoming - Randy Rogers Band

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Losing Sleep" - Cyn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Way I Love You" - Michal Leah

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Somebody" - SOHMI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wild" - Estoy Listo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Impish Behavior - Two Front Teeth

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Brothers - Brothers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Roots" - Shaylen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Floodzone" - Liddy Clark

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Disco Two Step - Me Like Bees

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Boom" - Sessi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sunshine" - Coleman Jennings and the Roaddogs

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify