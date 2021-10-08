New Music Releases October 8: Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, James Blake, Cordae and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Justin Bieber released the "Complete Edition" of his latest album, Justice, which includes three new tracks: "Angels Speak," "Hailey" and "Red Eye." Reba McEntire shared new versions of some of her biggest hits on her new Revived Remixed Revisited album -- including a new version of her hit duet, "Does He Love You," on which she teams up with Dolly Parton for a true country diva showdown. And Little Mix's Jesy Nelson sampled Diddy and recruited Nicki Minaj for a feature on her first solo single, "Boyz."
Plus new music from James Blake, Nas, Cordae, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and more -- and a Christmas album from Darren Criss!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Red Eye" - Justin Bieber feat. TroyBoi
"Boyz" - Jesy Nelson feat. Nicki Minaj
"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Friends That Break Your Heart - James Blake
"Colors" - Lauren Jauregui
"Big Nas" - Nas
"Lo Siento BB:/" - Tainy feat. Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
"Super" - Cordae
"High and Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
"Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)" - Tame Impala
A Very Darren Crissmas - Darren Criss
"If I Were Rock & Roll" - Chase Rice
"Big" - Tank and the Bangas feat. Big Freedia
eat ya veggies - bbno$
"New Old Trucks" - James Barker Band feat. Dierks Bentley
"Working for the Knife" - Mitski
22 Break - Oh Wonder
"Love Back" - Why Don't We
"Broken Mirror" - Elderbrook
"Boyfriend Season" - Matt Stell
Girls in Purgatory - Julia Wolf
"The Tipping Point" - Tears for Fears
"Picture Frames" - Randy Rogers Band
"Jesus and Your Living Room Floor" - Sloppy Jane
"vodka orange juice" - flowerkid
"Rollerblades" - Blake Rose
"Hollywood" - TALK
"As Much As It Was Worth" - Dean Warehem
