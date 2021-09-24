New Music Releases September 24: Coldplay, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Coldplay and BTS joined forces for a soaring new single, "My Universe," Natti Natasha and Maluma released their new collab, "Imposible Amor," and Elton John shared the latest single from his upcoming Lockdown Sessions album, a duet with Charlie Puth titled "After All."
Mickey Guyton released her anticipated debut album, Remember Her Name, Coi Leray officially dropped her TikTok viral hit, "TWINNEM," and Kelly Clarkson got a head start on the holidays with her new track, "Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)."
Plus, new music from Giveon, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Duran Duran, Karol G and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS
"For Tonight" - Giveon
"Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)" - Kelly Clarkson
"Your Heart" - Joyner Lucas & J.Cole
"After All" - Elton John & Charlie Puth
"Too Easy" - Gunna feat. Future
"TWINNEM" - Coi Leray
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
"SEJODIOTO" - Karol G
"Emily" - James Arthur
"First Call" - JESSIA
Sincerely, Kentrell - YoungBoy Never Broke Again
"Imposible Amor" - Natti Natasha & Maluma
In the Meantime - Alessia Cara
"High Heels" - Token feat. Rico Nasty
"Get That All the Time" - RaeLynn feat. Mitchell Tenpenny
"Voices" - Jana Kramer
"Wockesha" - Moneybagg Yo feat. Lil Wayne & Ashanti
"Life's a Bitch (L.A.B.)" - Nina Nesbitt
"Tonight United" - Duran Duran
"BRIGHTSIDE" - The Lumineers
LIFEFORMS - Angels & Airwaves
Sunbeam - Alina Baraz
"Ambience" - Nia Sultana
"i remember" - bbno$
"Butterflies" - Baker Boy
"REJECT" - Ben Chandler
Trilogy III - Rita Wilson
"Vampire" - Payday feat. Danny Brown
"Clapping on the TV" - EXES
"Handheld" - Ultra Q
"Day At A Time" - Sebastian Javier
"Waste Mine" - John Holiday
