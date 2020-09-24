New 'Pretty Little Liars' Series Coming to HBO Max

Well, this is A surprise. A new Pretty Little Liarsseries is headed to HBO Max with a direct-to-series order, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, will take place in a new town, with new secrets and new Little Liars. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will serve as executive producer and writer, alongside co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls -- a brand-new set of Little Liars -- find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own," reads the show's description. "In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe -- in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard.

In a statement on Wednesday, Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring said, "We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different. So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."



"Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait," added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

The original Pretty Little Liars -- created and developed by King and based on the book series of the same name by Shepard -- debuted in 2010 and aired for six seasons before coming to an end in June 2017. The show had two attempted spin-offs, including Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, but both series ended after one season.

News of another PLL series was first reported earlier this month. However, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale seemed to have a feeling a new spinoff was in the works while speaking with ET in May.

"I feel like they're gonna do a spinoff or something before then," she said of potentially reuniting with her cast. "I don't know. I'm so protective of this show. So I feel like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I'm way too protective of it."

See more in the video below.