Nia Long Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley's Death, Says 'Life Is So Short' (Exclusive)

In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley tragic and untimely death on Thursday, Nia Long is reflecting on how clear it is to embrace life and those you love while you have time.

Long walked the carpet on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and she opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier is about Presley's death, at age 54.

"You know what, I found out on my way over to the theater and I just thought to myself, 'Life is so short and precious,'" Long shared. "Because I was just watching her on the [Golden] Globes."

Despite being in good spirits at the event, Presley appeared to be struggling on Tuesday during the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was in attendance to support Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The appearance came just two days before Lisa Marie died after suffering cardiac arrest.

"I just think we have to squeeze the people we love a little harder," Long said of the message she feels people should take from the tragedy.

ET confirmed on Thursday morning that Presley was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ET that deputies responded to Lisa Marie's Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital. No further details were provided.

She was placed in a medically induced coma, but died later in the evening.

For more on Presley's life and legacy, and the outpouring of tributes following her death, see the video below.