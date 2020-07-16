Nick and Vanessa Lachey Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts

Happy anniversary to Nick and Vanessa Lachey! The couple celebrated nine years of wedded bliss on Wednesday and commemorated the occasion with heartfelt posts on social media.

"Nine years and counting!!" Nick captioned a gorgeous beach shot of him and Vanessa cuddled up. "I feel incredibly lucky to have found my soulmate and ultimate partner in life and love."

"V, you mean everything to me. No matter what we face, we face it together. Whatever blessing we enjoy, we enjoy it together. With our love and commitment to each other, I know there is nothing we can’t get through.....together. I love you V with all that I am. I always will!" he added. "Happy Anniversary."

Vanessa, meanwhile, shared a throwback pic from her and Nick's wedding in 2011.

"14 years ago today, you said 'I Love You'. 9 years ago today, we said 'I Do'. Today, I say 'Thank You,'" she wrote. "Thank You for this Beautiful Life & Marriage. Thank You for the unconditional Love you give to me and our 3 crazy kids. Thank You for the hard work you put into Us and yourself daily. Thank YOU for keeping all your vows we shared on this day nine years ago. Thank you for it ALL."

"Happy Anniversary, My Love! I Love You!!! ❤️ #July15," Vanessa concluded.

Nick and Vanessa looked back at their romance in a February interview with ET.

"I think the good part is it doesn't feel like 10 years, honestly," Nick shared. "It feels like it was just yesterday we were planning our wedding, and doing the [TV] special and the whole thing, and [having] three kids. It kind of just flies by!"

The pair first met on the set of the music video for Nick's song "What's Left of Me" in 2006 -- and Vanessa told ET she never actually got paid for her appearance.

"I've been paying every day since that video!" Nick joked.

