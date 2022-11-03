Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution.

If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone.

ET speaks with Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey about the shocking wedding moment in which the business school student turns down the Pilates instructor at the altar, despite it seeming like he was all set to say yes.

Nick notes that the couple "surprised him most this season," calling their pairing "a little unexpected." As for Vanessa she tells ET that SK and Raven's romance "grew on me" as the season went on.

'Love Is Blind'/Netflix

"At first I was like, 'Oh, I don't know about this couple,' and then by the wedding day I was hyperventilating crying," the 41-year-old mother of three admits. "I was like [sobbing], 'I'm so happy for her.' And it really just hit my heart. So when they didn't say, 'I do,' I was super disappointed. I was very shocked."

Vanessa notes that all signs pointed to SK saying yes, even his mom mouthing the words "I do."

"He didn’t even tell his family, and I felt like he respected and loved his family, so I really put credit to the Netflix producers and editors for making sure the lovers don’t tell the family," Vanessa says.

'Love Is Blind'/Netflix

The fates of the rest of the Love Is Blind couples remain unknown as fans will have to wait for next week's finale episode to drop -- but Nick assures viewers that it will be intense.

"The altar ceremonies are high, high drama," the 48-year-old host says. "Let's put it this way, there are things that happen in season 3 at the altar that we've never seen happen in previous seasons. All I can say is, get ready for it. It gets interesting."

Love Is Blind season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix. The wedding episode finale will stream on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a reunion episode to follow.