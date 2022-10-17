Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole's Newborn Daughter Onyx Has Church Dedication Ceremony

Nick Cannon was on hand for a big day in his newborn daughter's life! On Sunday, the 42-year-old TV personality posted pics from the church dedication of his and LaNisha Cole's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

"Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans 8:31: 'If God Be For Us, who can be against us!' 🙏🏾❤️ #ChurchDrip," Nick captioned pics of his daughter with her family members at church.

LaNisha, 40, also posted images from the special day and thanked her church family for the "beautiful" ceremony.

Last week, Nick also posted photos of Onyx with a tiny crown on her head, writing, "It’s my job to never let your crown fall!"

Onyx is one of Nick's nine children. He is also dad to Legendary Love, who was born in July, with Bre Tiesi, 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa (who is pregnant), and newborn son Rise Messiah, 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Britney Bell. Additionally, he is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June 2021, Nick and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who died following a battle with cancer.

On Sept. 15, Nick and LaNisha announced the birth of baby Onyx with sweet posts. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth," the proud dad wrote in part. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children."

