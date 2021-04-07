Nick Cannon Makes Explosive 'Masked Singer' Return as Host With a Clue-Firing T-Shirt Cannon (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon is back! After having to sit out most of the season, the longtime Masked Singer host is stepping back into his glittery hosting loafers to helm an exciting new episode and to reveal his shiny clue cannon.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's Group A Finals, Cannon reveals his own cannon -- specially, an air-powered t-shirt cannon that he uses to fire clues up to the panel of celebrity sleuths.

The host unveils his hint delivery system following a new performance from The Russian Dolls -- the show's first-ever three-person contestant group -- and he jokes about how he's "gotta have a golden cannon."

"Be careful where you aim that thing, buddy," Robin Thicke quips.

Cannon uses the launcher to shoot a red t-shirt up to Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong -- who get a chance to reveal the clue on the shirt.

"It says, 'What goes around, comes around,'" Jeong shares, showing off the two-sided t-shirt with yellow letters scrawled across it.

This is apparently related to the secret identity of the three Russian Doll contestants, although fans will have to wait and see how that clue ties into the bigger picture, and if it helps clue people in at all as to who is under the bulbous costumes.

Cannon's return to the show came after Niecy Nash filled in for him during the first half of the season, due to the host testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before production began. Cannon made his big return last week, when he actually competed as the wildcard character The Bulldog, and his unmasking came as a shock to the panel.

Fans will get a chance to watch Cannon's first episode back when The Masked Singer kicks off on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

In the meantime, if you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer -- including Cannon's shocking return last week!